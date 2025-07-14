ARTICLE
14 July 2025

New Legislation Enacted Increasing Federal Estate Tax Exemption

ML
Much Law

Contributor

Much Law logo

Since 1970, Much has fostered a vibrant, entrepreneurial culture that fuels our full-service platform. Knowledge, teamwork, creativity, and pragmatism are essential ingredients.

Well-connected and well-versed, our attorneys provide straightforward solutions to complex legal and business issues. We help clients see around the corner and seize opportunities – often before they know they exist.

Explore Firm Details
Federal legislation was enacted on July 4, 2025, that will permanently increase the amount that can be used at death as a shield against estate taxes and/or during lifetime against gift taxes...
United States Illinois Tax
Gregg M. Simon

Federal legislation was enacted on July 4, 2025, that will permanently increase the amount that can be used at death as a shield against estate taxes and/or during lifetime against gift taxes to $15,000,000 beginning January 1, 2026 (currently $13,990,000 for persons dying in 2025). Prior to this legislation, the federal estate tax exemption was scheduled to be cut in half as of January 1, 2026. The new exemption will also be increased annually for inflation beginning in 2027. The Illinois estate tax exemption remains at $4,000,000, and Illinois does not impose a state gift tax.

For individuals with assets exceeding or close to the exemption amount, consideration should be given to making gifts to utilize the exemption now rather than at death (and sooner rather than later), as that will allow the growth on the gifted assets to escape estate and generation-skipping transfer taxation.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Gregg M. Simon
Gregg M. Simon
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More