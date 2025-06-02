U.S. House Of Representatives Passes Tax Reform And Reconciliation Act

On May 22, 2025, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the sweeping Tax Reform and Reconciliation Act by a 215–214 vote. This 1,100-page tax package, developed through the House Ways and Means Committee under the reconciliation process, now advances to the Senate, where additional debate and changes are expected. We have attached a CCH tax briefing which is an excellent summary. Stay tuned.

