ARTICLE
2 June 2025

U.S. House Of Representatives Passes Tax Reform And Reconciliation Act

United States Tax
On May 22, 2025, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the sweeping Tax Reform and Reconciliation Act by a 215–214 vote. This 1,100-page tax package, developed through the House Ways and Means Committee under the reconciliation process, now advances to the Senate, where additional debate and changes are expected. We have attached a CCH tax briefing which is an excellent summary. Stay tuned.

