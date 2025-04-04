Hillsborough County, FL Sales Tax Increase June 1, 2025

The Florida Department of Revenue announced today that the temporary sales tax reduction in Hillsborough County, Florida will expire on May 31, 2025.

As outlined in our initial article, the 2024 legislature temporarily suspended the Hillsborough County surtaxes in order to return a portion of previously enacted and later ruled unconstitutional transportation surtax. That legislation resulted in a 1% reduction to the Hillsborough County surtaxes (6.5%).

Starting June 1, 2025, dealers of tangible personal property, admissions, and taxable services should collect a combined rate of 7.5%. For commercial rental periods occurring on or after June 1, 2025, dealers should collect a combined rate of 3.5%.

If you have questions, please contact Jones Walker's State and Local Tax Attorneys for a comprehensive review of how these changes may impact your business's tax strategy and compliance obligations.

The TIP is available at the following website:

https://floridarevenue.com/taxes/tips/Documents/TIP_25A01-02.pdf

The length of the suspension is based on several factors, including the balance of the proceeds available for the suspension, which the Department has determined will last through May 31, 2025.

