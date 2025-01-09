ARTICLE
9 January 2025

The Weekly Hill Update - January 06, 2025

B
BakerHostetler

Contributor

BakerHostetler logo
Recognized as one of the top firms for client service, BakerHostetler is a leading national law firm that helps clients around the world address their most complex and critical business and regulatory issues. With five core national practice groups — Business, Labor and Employment, Intellectual Property, Litigation, and Tax — the firm has more than 970 lawyers located in 14 offices coast to coast. BakerHostetler is widely regarded as having one of the country’s top 10 tax practices, a nationally recognized litigation practice, an award-winning data privacy practice and an industry-leading business practice. The firm is also recognized internationally for its groundbreaking work recovering more than $13 billion in the Madoff Recovery Initiative, representing the SIPA Trustee for the liquidation of Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities LLC. Visit bakerlaw.com
Explore Firm Details
Below is this week's congressional update by BakerHostetler's Federal Policy team. We'll continue to post in weeks when both chambers of Congress are in session.
United States Tax
Adam J. Higgins
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Below is this week's congressional update by BakerHostetler's Federal Policy team. We'll continue to post in weeks when both chambers of Congress are in session.

HEADLINES

  • The 119th Congress is underway after lawmakers took the oath of office on Friday.
  • Congress must officially certify the results of the 2024 presidential election.
  • A significant ongoing snowstorm has closed much of Washington.

HOUSE

  • The House is scheduled to be in session today through Thursday.
  • Congress plans to move ahead today with certifying the election despite the weather disruption.
  • Committees must formally organize to begin activity in the new Congress.

SENATE

  • The Senate will be in session throughout the week.
  • Senate committees also must organize, and next week will begin moving quickly toward confirming President-elect Donald Trump's cabinet nominees.

WHITE HOUSE

  • President Joe Biden is traveling to New Orleans as the city recovers from the New Year's attack on Bourbon Street.
  • From New Orleans, he will fly to California before returning to Washington to participate in memorial services for President Jimmy Carter.
  • Thursday, Biden will head to Rome for the final foreign trip of his presidency, separately visiting Pope Francis and Italian President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Adam J. Higgins
Adam J. Higgins
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More