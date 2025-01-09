The Weekly Hill Update - January 06, 2025

Below is this week's congressional update by BakerHostetler's Federal Policy team. We'll continue to post in weeks when both chambers of Congress are in session.
HEADLINES
- The 119th Congress is underway after lawmakers took the oath of office on Friday.
- Congress must officially certify the results of the 2024 presidential election.
- A significant ongoing snowstorm has closed much of Washington.
HOUSE
- The House is scheduled to be in session today through Thursday.
- Congress plans to move ahead today with certifying the election despite the weather disruption.
- Committees must formally organize to begin activity in the new Congress.
SENATE
- The Senate will be in session throughout the week.
- Senate committees also must organize, and next week will begin moving quickly toward confirming President-elect Donald Trump's cabinet nominees.
WHITE HOUSE
- President Joe Biden is traveling to New Orleans as the city recovers from the New Year's attack on Bourbon Street.
- From New Orleans, he will fly to California before returning to Washington to participate in memorial services for President Jimmy Carter.
- Thursday, Biden will head to Rome for the final foreign trip of his presidency, separately visiting Pope Francis and Italian President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.
