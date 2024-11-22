ARTICLE
22 November 2024

GeTtin' SALTy Episode 41 | Post-Election Conversation About State Elections (Podcast)

United States Tax
In this episode of the GeTtin' SALTy podcast, host Nikki Dobay is joined by Morgan Scarboro, Vice President of Tax Policy and Economics at MultiState Associates, for a post-election discussion about state legislative and governors' results and the potential impacts of those results on state tax issues. Morgan and Nikki also chat about state revenue projections and those states that are likely to face deficits and the potential implications on state tax legislation in 2025 and beyond. Finally, the two end with some exciting news from Morgan! 

