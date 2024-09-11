ARTICLE
11 September 2024

IRS Announces Second Employee Retention Credit Voluntary Disclosure Program

MW
McDermott Will & Emery

Contributor

McDermott Will & Emery logo
McDermott Will & Emery partners with leaders around the world to fuel missions, knock down barriers and shape markets. With more than 1,100 lawyers across several office locations worldwide, our team works seamlessly across practices, industries and geographies to deliver highly effective solutions that propel success.
Explore Firm Details
On August 15, 2024, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) released Announcement 2024-30, which provides a second Employee Retention Credit Voluntary Disclosure Program for employers to resolve erroneous claims.
United States Tax
Photo of Kevin Spencer
Photo of Evan Walters
Photo of Sama Kaseer
Authors

On August 15, 2024, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) released Announcement 2024-30, which provides a second Employee Retention Credit Voluntary Disclosure Program for employers to resolve erroneous claims. This program aims to help employers avoid civil litigation, penalties, and interest by settling their civil tax liabilities. It will run through November 22, 2024.

Read more about the new program and other IRS developments in our Weekly IRS Roundup here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Kevin Spencer
Kevin Spencer
Photo of Evan Walters
Evan Walters
Photo of Sama Kaseer
Sama Kaseer
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More