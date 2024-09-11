IRS Announces Second Employee Retention Credit Voluntary Disclosure Program

On August 15, 2024, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) released Announcement 2024-30, which provides a second Employee Retention Credit Voluntary Disclosure Program for employers to resolve erroneous claims. This program aims to help employers avoid civil litigation, penalties, and interest by settling their civil tax liabilities. It will run through November 22, 2024.

Read more about the new program and other IRS developments in our Weekly IRS Roundup here.

