In this episode of GeTin' SALTy, host Nikki Dobay is joined by Luke Morris, assistant secretary for the Louisiana Department of Revenue, and Zack Wyatt, legislative director for the Missouri Department of Revenue, for a discussion regarding how state tax administrators approach tax policy. Luke and Zack have been presenting on this issue at the Federation of Tax Administrators (FTA) annual and regional conferences this year, and their session is definitely a crowd favorite. During the podcast, Luke and Zack discuss the way in which they each work within their agency to bridge the gap between the legislature's state tax policies and the administration by the agency of those policies. Both provide insights into their state processes and discuss the importance of engaging and how they do so with stakeholders outside the agency during the process. Finally, the group has a bit more fun talking about some fun summer vacation plans.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.