In this webinar, members of our Energy, Infrastructure, and Resources, Policy and Regulatory, and Tax teams discussed the Inflation Reduction Act's technology neutral/zero emissions clean electricity tax credits, Sections 45Y and 48E. Some of the questions that our speakers cover include:

Why were certain technologies deemed to be zero emissions and others were not?

What is considered a combustion and gasification technology, and why does that matter?

What issues is the Treasury still struggling with?

