ARTICLE
15 July 2024

Tax Credit Revolution: Unpacking The Technology Neutral And Zero Emissions Clean Electricity Tax Credits (Video)

KG
K&L Gates

Contributor

K&L Gates logo
United States Tax
WATCH NOW

In this webinar, members of our Energy, Infrastructure, and Resources, Policy and Regulatory, and Tax teams discussed the Inflation Reduction Act's technology neutral/zero emissions clean electricity tax credits, Sections 45Y and 48E. Some of the questions that our speakers cover include:

  • Why were certain technologies deemed to be zero emissions and others were not?
  • What is considered a combustion and gasification technology, and why does that matter?
  • What issues is the Treasury still struggling with?

