ARTICLE
3 March 2026

SEC Chairman Atkins Reinforces Focus On IPOs And Capital Formation

GP
Goodwin Procter LLP

Contributor

Goodwin Procter LLP logo
At Goodwin, we partner with our clients to practice law with integrity, ingenuity, agility, and ambition. Our 1,600 lawyers across the United States, Europe, and Asia excel at complex transactions, high-stakes litigation and world-class advisory services in the technology, life sciences, real estate, private equity, and financial industries. Our unique combination of deep experience serving both the innovators and investors in a rapidly changing, technology-driven economy sets us apart.
Explore Firm Details
In remarks delivered on February 23, 2026 at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Center for Capital Markets Competitiveness...
United States Corporate/Commercial Law
Folake Ayoola,David M. Lynn,John O. Newell
+3 Authors
Goodwin Procter LLP are most popular:
  • within Criminal Law, Immigration and Cannabis & Hemp topic(s)

In remarks delivered on February 23, 2026 at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Center for Capital Markets Competitiveness, SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins reinforced his ongoing agenda aimed at revitalizing U.S. public markets and reversing the long-term decline in the number of public companies.

Framing capital formation as central to American prosperity, Chairman Atkins emphasized that while U.S. markets remain the global leader in market capitalization and trading volume, their strength is not "self-sustaining." He noted that the number of U.S.-listed public companies has declined by roughly 40% since the mid-1990s and reiterated his priority of reversing this trend.

Chairman Atkins framed his objective as to "Make IPOs Great Again," supported by three principal initiatives:

  • A renewed focus on materiality in disclosures – He called for re-anchoring disclosure requirements in materiality so that investment decisions turn on "economic signals rather than regulatory noise." This suggests a potential recalibration of disclosure requirements, with greater emphasis on financially significant information.
  • Depoliticizing shareholder meetings – The Chairman advocated restoring shareholder meetings to a focus on "significant corporate matters," signaling possible adjustments to the shareholder proposal process and Rule 14a-8 administration.
  • Litigation alternatives for public companies – He expressed support for mechanisms that would protect innovators from frivolous suits while continuing to deter fraud, potentially renewing discussion around arbitration provisions or other litigation management tools.

Chairman Atkins also endorsed the House-passed INVEST Act and the Senate's Empowering Main Street in America Act as complementary to the SEC's efforts. Among the provisions he highlighted:

  • Expanding "test-the-waters" flexibility to allow more companies to gauge IPO market interest;
  • Modernizing the accredited investor definition to recognize financial sophistication beyond income and net worth; and
  • Broadening access to private investments in certain retirement accounts.

He described these measures as a "strong foundation," but emphasized that they are "only a beginning."

For public companies and companies considering an IPO, the speech signals potential movement toward:

  • Disclosure simplification and a renewed focus on materiality
  • Possible changes to the shareholder proposal framework
  • Continued attention to litigation reform
  • Expanded pre-IPO communications flexibility

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Folake Ayoola
Folake Ayoola
Photo of David M. Lynn
David M. Lynn
Photo of James H. Hammons Jr.
James H. Hammons Jr.
Photo of John O. Newell
John O. Newell
Photo of Jonathan Burr
Jonathan Burr
Photo of Jacqueline R. Kaufman
Jacqueline R. Kaufman
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More