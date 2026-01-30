Updates To The CCPA Regulations: What Businesses Need To Know Now About Automated Decision-Making, Cybersecurity Audits And Risk Assessments

The amended regulations from the California Privacy Protection Agency (CalPrivacy) recently went into effect on January 1, 2026. The amended regulations introduce three major new components: (1) requirements for automated decision-making technology (ADMT), (2) cybersecurity audits, and (3) risk assessments for high-risk processing. Together, these changes represent one of the most consequential expansions of the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) to date, and for many businesses, compliance may require substantial new operational, technical, and governance work.

Businesses may need to consider taking the following actions, all on compressed timelines:

Inventory and assess automated tools;

Update consumer notices;

Prepare for thorough and independent cybersecurity audits with subsequent executive-level certification of completion; and

Prepare formal risk assessments.

What follows is a practical guide to these new requirements, their implications, and some potential steps businesses can consider taking now to help mitigate regulatory and enforcement risk.

I. Automated Decision-Making: Expanded Transparency, Choice and Governance

The amended regulations add requirements for businesses that use ADMT to make "significant decisions." ADMT, which includes profiling, is defined as any technology that processes personal information and uses computation to replace human decision-making or substantially replace human decision-making. To avoid the ADMT decision substantially replacing human decision-making, the human reviewer must:

Know how to interpret and use the technology's output to make the decision;

Review and analyze the output of the technology, and any other information that is relevant to make or change the decision; and

Have authority to make or change the decision based on their analysis.

These requirements apply if a business uses ADMT to make a "significant decision," which includes the provision or denial of any of the following:

Financial or lending services, which means the extension of credit or a loan, transmitting or exchanging funds, the provision of deposit or checking accounts, check cashing, or installment payment plans.

Housing, which includes any building, structure, or portion thereof that is used or occupied as, or designed, arranged, or intended to be used or occupied as, a home, residence, or sleeping place by one or more California residents, including for permanent or temporary occupancy.

Education enrollment or opportunities, which means (a) admission or acceptance into academic or vocational programs; (b) educational credentials (e.g., a degree, diploma, or certification); and (c) suspension and expulsion.

Employment or independent contractor opportunities or compensation, which means (a) hiring; (b) allocation or assignment of work for employees; or salary, hourly or per assignment compensation, incentive compensation such as a bonus, or another benefit; (c) promotion; and (d) demotion, suspension, and termination.

Healthcare services, which means services related to the diagnosis, prevention, or treatment of human disease or impairment, or the assessment or care of an individual's health.

What's New and Why It Matters

Businesses that use ADMT to make significant decisions must provide California residents: (1) a notice before using ADMT; (2) an opportunity to opt-out of ADMT decisions (subject to exceptions); and (3) a right to access information about the ADMT use. A business that uses ADMT for a significant decision prior to January 1, 2027, must be in compliance with these requirements by January 1, 2027. A business that uses ADMT on or after January 1, 2027, must be in compliance with these requirements any time it is using ADMT for a significant decision.

Potential Steps to Mitigate Risk

Map ADMT uses. Inventory how the business uses ADMT, the decisions made using such technology, and the level of human involvement in such decisions to determine if the ADMT substantially replaced human decision-making.

Inventory how the business uses ADMT, the decisions made using such technology, and the level of human involvement in such decisions to determine if the ADMT substantially replaced human decision-making. Build consumer-facing content. If the CCPA's ADMT requirements are triggered, prepare ADMT pre-use notices, intake mechanisms for receiving opt-out and access requests, a step-by-step playbook for processing such rights requests, and template responses to the requests.

If the CCPA's ADMT requirements are triggered, prepare ADMT pre-use notices, intake mechanisms for receiving opt-out and access requests, a step-by-step playbook for processing such rights requests, and template responses to the requests. Update contracting. Draft ADMT-specific requirements in vendor agreements, such as a requirement for service providers to assist the business with its ADMT compliance obligations, as required under the new CCPA contractual provisions for service providers.

II. Cybersecurity Audits: Formalizing Technical Security Controls and Documentation

The amended regulations require businesses that process a sufficient volume of personal information of Californians to complete thorough and independent audits of their cybersecurity program. Specifically, the audit requirements apply if a business meets one of the following below:

Derives 50% or more of its annual revenues from "selling" or "sharing" California residents' personal information (as such terms are defined in the CCPA);

Processes the personal information of 250,000 or more California residents or households in a calendar year and has annual gross revenues in excess of $25 million (as adjusted over time); or

Processes the sensitive personal information of 50,000 or more California residents in a calendar year and has annual gross revenues in excess of $25 million (as adjusted over time).

The regulations require the business to allow the auditor to determine which portions of a business's cybersecurity program—ranging from access controls to secure coding practices—will be subject to the audit and to provide access to all of the information that the auditor requests as relevant to the cybersecurity audit. The audit must be independent and thorough, covering 18 separate cyber components that are detailed in the regulations. Relevant companies must complete the required audits annually and submit a certification of compliance to CalPrivacy that is signed, under penalty of perjury, by a member of the business's executive management team who is directly responsible for the business's cyber-audit compliance, has sufficient knowledge to provide accurate information, and has authority to submit the certification. This certification must, among other statements, represent that "the business has not made any attempt to influence the auditor's decisions or assessments regarding the cybersecurity audit."Businesses required to complete cybersecurity audits must submit certifications to CalPrivacy by: (1) April 1, 2028, if the business makes over $100 million; (2) April 1, 2029, if the business makes between $50 million and $100 million; or (3) April 1, 2030, if the business makes less than $50 million.

What's New and Why It Matters

The cybersecurity audit regulations establish a new obligation to conduct thorough and independent audits of the business's cybersecurity program for protecting personal information. These new requirements may create significant questions for businesses, including to the extent that they require:

The business to allow an auditor independence in the design and implementation of the audit;

The performance of a comprehensive cybersecurity audit that may be substantially broader in scope than prior audits the company has performed on its cybersecurity program;

Creation of a detailed record of the state of the business's cybersecurity program; and

Executive certification under penalty of perjury.

Potential Steps to Mitigate Risk

Confirm applicability and scope. Determine if the regulations apply to the business (including considering relevant exceptions (e.g., for data subject to the Gramm–Leach–Bliley Act)), evaluate which systems should be subject to the audit, and assess when reporting requirements will start to apply.

Determine if the regulations apply to the business (including considering relevant exceptions (e.g., for data subject to the Gramm–Leach–Bliley Act)), evaluate which systems should be subject to the audit, and assess when reporting requirements will start to apply. Define approach. The amended regulations leave the business discretion on key points including whether to perform the audit internally or rely upon an external auditor, whether to rely on prior audits, and which executive should sign the required certification. Determine how the business will answer these key questions in order to define the approach that will work best for the business.

The amended regulations leave the business discretion on key points including whether to perform the audit internally or rely upon an external auditor, whether to rely on prior audits, and which executive should sign the required certification. Determine how the business will answer these key questions in order to define the approach that will work best for the business. Take appropriate steps to prepare for audit. The first auditable period, for the largest companies, begins in January 2027, allowing companies limited time to prepare for the audits including by strengthening portions of their cybersecurity programs. Consider how your business can best prepare for a required audit, including whether it would be appropriate to strengthen portions of the business' cybersecurity program or to perform preliminary assessments under privilege to determine readiness.

For further insight into the cybersecurity audit requirements, please join our webinar, CCPA Cyber Audits, on Wednesday, January 28, where we will cover the updated cyber audit requirements and key steps businesses can take to mitigate associated legal risks.

III. Risk Assessments: Documenting High-Risk Processing Decisions

The amended regulations require businesses to conduct a risk assessment that evaluates whether the risks to California residents' privacy from high-risk processing of personal information outweigh the benefits to the individuals, the business, other stakeholders, and the public. A business must conduct a risk assessment if it engages in certain high-risk processing, including "selling" or "sharing" personal information, processing sensitive personal information, using automated processing to make a significant decision or to infer or extrapolate about a California resident, or processing personal information that the business intends to use to train an ADMT for a significant decision concerning an individual or a facial-recognition, emotion-recognition, or other technology that verifies an individual's identity, or conducts physical or biological identification or profiling of an individual.

A business must review and update the risk assessment at least once every three years or within 45 calendar days of a material change to the processing activity. The business must retain its risk assessments, including originals and updated versions, for as long as the processing continues or for five years after completing the risk assessment, whichever is later.

What's New and Why It Matters

Businesses subject to the risk assessment requirements were required to begin compliance by January 1, 2026. For risk assessments conducted in 2026 and 2027, the business must submit the information and attestation to CalPrivacy no later than April 1, 2028.

For risk assessments conducted after 2027, the business must submit the information to CalPrivacy no later than April 1 following any year during which the business conducted the risk assessment. For example, if the risk assessment was conducted in 2028, the business must submit the information to CalPrivacy no later than April 1, 2029.

Potential Steps to Mitigate Risk

Standardize a risk assessment template. Create a modular risk assessment template with clear criteria for likelihood and severity of harm, tied to mitigating controls and measures.

Create a modular risk assessment template with clear criteria for likelihood and severity of harm, tied to mitigating controls and measures. Integrate with product and procurement. Coordinate with your product development and procurement teams to ensure risk assessments occur for all high-risk use cases.

Coordinate with your product development and procurement teams to ensure risk assessments occur for all high-risk use cases. Decision logging. Document approvals, required safeguards, and risk acceptance by appropriate stakeholders to create a defensible compliance record.

* * * *

A redlined version reflecting the amendments to the CCPA regulations can be found here. As reflected therein, CalPrivacy made additional textual edits to pre-existing requirements under the CCPA, including to some of the definitions, consumer rights, and requirements regarding children's data. CalPrivacy's publication, 7 Things to Know Before 2026 CCPA Updates Take Effect, provides a helpful overview of other changes under the CCPA that went into effect on January 1, 2026, along with the above-mentioned three new major additions.

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global services provider comprising associated legal practices that are separate entities, including Mayer Brown LLP (Illinois, USA), Mayer Brown International LLP (England & Wales), Mayer Brown (a Hong Kong partnership) and Tauil & Chequer Advogados (a Brazilian law partnership) and non-legal service providers, which provide consultancy services (collectively, the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are established in various jurisdictions and may be a legal person or a partnership. PK Wong & Nair LLC ("PKWN") is the constituent Singapore law practice of our licensed joint law venture in Singapore, Mayer Brown PK Wong & Nair Pte. Ltd. Details of the individual Mayer Brown Practices and PKWN can be found in the Legal Notices section of our website. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of Mayer Brown.

© Copyright 2026. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.