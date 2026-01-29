Ask The Experts: Protect Your Business With A Robust Cyber Plan

Cyberattacks now threaten organizations of every size and industry. Preventive security measures remain the strongest defense, but even the most sophisticated safeguards cannot guarantee immunity.

Founded in 1919, McLane Middleton, Professional Association has been committed to serving their clients, community and colleagues for over 100 years. They are one of New England’s premier full-service law firms with offices in Woburn and Boston, Massachusetts and Manchester, Concord and Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Article Insights

McLane Middleton, Professional Association are most popular: within Cannabis & Hemp topic(s)

with readers working within the Environment & Waste Management industries

Published: New Hampshire Business Review

January 21, 2026

Cyberattacks now threaten organizations of every size and industry. Preventive security measures remain the strongest defense, but even the most sophisticated safeguards cannot guarantee immunity. Because breaches are increasingly inevitable, businesses must be prepared not only to prevent incidents but also to limit damage and liability when one occurs.

Some companies already have mature cybersecurity programs or have weathered breaches before; others are far less prepared. Regardless of where a business stands, the following post‑incident practices can significantly reduce exposure.

Act Immediately

Speed is essential. Once a breach is discovered, a business must quickly determine how the incident occurred, what information was compromised, and who may be affected. Although cybersecurity professionals understand that full investigation and remediation can take weeks, impacted individuals rarely appreciate such delays. In fact, the most common allegation in breach‑related class actions is that the company failed to notify people promptly.

To avoid this, businesses should communicate early—even if all details are not yet known. An initial informal notice can reassure individuals and reduce frustration, while buying time for a complete formal notification later. As a general guideline, companies should notify affected individuals within three to six weeks of discovering the breach. Even when not legally required, timely communication substantially reduces liability tied to delayed notification.

Be Sympathetic

People whose data has been compromised are understandably anxious and upset. They want clarity, acknowledgment, and reassurance. Too often, customer service interactions during a breach feel scripted, evasive, or unhelpful, which only deepens distrust.

Businesses handling their own call centers—or fielding calls due to close customer relationships—should prioritize empathy and transparency. Acknowledge concerns, provide meaningful information, and treat the interaction as an opportunity to strengthen trust rather than damage it further.

Offer Protective Services

The most effective way to reduce liability after a breach is to offer comprehensive credit and identity monitoring and restoration services to all affected individuals. These services track credit activity, monitor the internet and dark web for misuse, and provide hands‑on support if fraud occurs.

Some insurers offer limited monitoring without restoration services, or restrict coverage to certain types of compromised data. Impacted individuals rarely understand or value such distinctions. Businesses should therefore consider offering full monitoring and restoration whenever sensitive information is involved. The cost is modest compared to the expense of litigation—especially lawsuits alleging that the company failed to provide adequate protection. Even if insurance does not cover these services, offering them remains a strong defensive measure.

Consider Ransom

Many organizations refuse ransom demands because they can restore systems independently. In response, attackers increasingly steal data before encrypting systems, then demand payment to prevent its sale on the dark web. Some even contact affected individuals directly, pressuring them to pay.

Businesses facing ransomware must evaluate whether paying ransom is necessary to prevent disclosure. Any such decision must involve law enforcement to assess the credibility of the attackers' promises and ensure compliance with federal restrictions on prohibited transactions.

Fix Problems

Significant breaches often draw regulatory scrutiny, especially when they involve sensitive data such as health, financial, or information about vulnerable populations. While companies cannot change their pre‑incident compliance posture, they can take corrective steps afterward. These efforts should be conducted under attorney‑client privilege to ensure that any disclosures about remedial measures are strategic and protected.

Breaches are disruptive and costly, but they do not have to be catastrophic. With swift action, transparent communication, meaningful support for affected individuals, and careful remediation, businesses can reduce liability and preserve trust—even in the aftermath of a serious incident.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.