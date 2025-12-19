Episode 2: AI's Role In The Evolution Of Cyber Threats (Podcast)

self

What happens when the familiar faces of trusted clients, coworkers, and peers turn out to be AI-generated imposters? In this episode of The Cyber Periscope, Pam Signorello sits down with Nate Lovett of Wiley's Cyber Insurance practice, to dissect the rise of AI-driven cybercrime.

From multimillion-dollar deepfake scams to automated ransomware and hyper-targeted phishing, AI has introduced a range of new, rapidly evolving threats for insurers to navigate. Together, Pam and Nate explore why organizational defenses are lagging, how insurers are adapting policy language, and what this next wave of digital crime means for risk management.

