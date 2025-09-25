Houston At Ground Zero: Defending America's Critical Infrastructure From Cyber Threats (Video)

self

The effects of a cyberattack on Houston's critical infrastructure could ripple across the United States. The city's energy production, healthcare systems, transportation networks and chemical manufacturing form the backbone of many national operations, making them a prime target for criminal actors.

In-house counsel stand at the front line of this defense: Your legal expertise, planning and contingency preparations directly impact your organization's ability to withstand sophisticated cyber threats that grow more dangerous each day.

In this video, Bracewell partner and former US Attorney Alamdar Hamdani outlines specific legal strategies that in-house counsel should implement now to enhance organizational preparedness, ensure regulatory compliance and build resilience against evolving cyber challenges.

Transcript:

Fifteen years ago, I was part of a DOJ team working to bring Al Qaeda terrorists to justice. Today, as a former US Attorney now in private practice, I'm helping Houston companies fight a different kind of enemy—one that targets our critical infrastructure from behind keyboards across the globe.

Houston sits at the epicenter of America's critical infrastructure—energy, healthcare, transportation and chemical manufacturing. According to Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, these sectors are so vital that their disruption would have debilitating effects on national security.

That makes Houston ground zero for sophisticated nation-state actors, particularly China's Volt Typhoon and Salt Typhoon campaigns, along with ransomware groups like BlackCat. These aren't opportunistic hackers—they're patient, well-funded operations planning for long-term disruption.

The stakes are high. The Change Healthcare attack in February 2024 exposed 190 million Americans' data and cost hospitals over $1 million per day in lost revenue. IBM reports the average data breach now costs $4.88 million—and that's before considering critical infrastructure's unique risks to public safety and national security.

As in-house counsel, you're facing three critical challenges that require immediate legal attention:

First—Governance and Compliance: Cybersecurity isn't just IT's problem—it's boardroom liability. You need policies covering access controls, employee training at every level, regular audits and penetration testing. Your board needs a working cyber risk reporting mechanism, and documentation proving the company's due diligence.

Second—Incident Response Legal Framework: When—not if—you're breached, legal requirements cascade immediately. Your incident response team must include IT, legal, finance, HR, public relations, outside counsel and forensic experts. But here's the critical part: notification timing varies dramatically. The SEC requires disclosure within four business days for material incidents. NERC has different timelines for bulk electric system impacts. State breach laws trigger consumer notifications with varying deadlines. Pipeline companies must report to TSA. Healthcare entities have HIPAA obligations. And along the way, make sure to document everything—your response decisions will be scrutinized later.

Third—Cyber Insurance as Legal Risk Management: Your policy isn't just financial protection—it's legal strategy. Coverage triggers often require specific notification procedures and approved vendors. Many policies provide access to specialized legal counsel, forensic investigators, and yes—ransomware negotiators who understand both the technical and legal landscape. But read the fine print: some policies exclude nation-state attacks or require specific cybersecurity standards to maintain coverage.

The threats against America have evolved from bombs to bytes, but the mission remains the same: protecting the nation's critical infrastructure. Your legal strategy must evolve too.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.