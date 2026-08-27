Edgar Next Follow-Up: Annual Confirmations

More updates for Edgar Next, a security and account management update from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Each filer must complete an annual confirmation on the EDGAR Filer Management dashboard attesting that (1) the users, account administrators, technical administrators, and any delegated entities listed are duly authorized to act, and (2) all filer-related information displayed is accurate. Any one of the filer’s account administrators may complete the annual confirmation on behalf of the filer. Account administrators are expected to review and correct any inaccurate data on the dashboard, such as contact information or role authorizations, before completing the confirmation.

Timing, Due Dates, and Notifications

A filer selects one of four quarter‑end deadlines, March 31, June 30, September 30, or December 31, as its ongoing annual confirmation due date, and that due date is displayed at the top of the filer’s dashboard. Beginning 6 weeks prior to the selected due date, EDGAR sends reminder emails and dashboard notifications to account administrators to prompt timely completion. An account administrator may confirm earlier within the quarter when the confirmation is due. There is no need to wait until the exact quarter‑end date.

Grace Period and Consequences of Non‑Confirmation

The rules provide a three‑month grace period after the due date during which the filer retains full EDGAR access and can continue to make submissions and manage the account. If the filer fails to complete the annual confirmation by the end of that grace period, the EDGAR account will be deactivated and the filer must re‑apply for access by submitting a Form ID. Upon approval of the new Form ID, the filer’s existing CIK and filing history are preserved, but all previously authorized individuals and prior delegations are removed and must be re‑established by the account administrators listed on the Form ID.

Related Carter Ledyard Advisories

For additional guidance, please see our recent publications: