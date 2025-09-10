ARTICLE
10 September 2025

SEC Launches Cross-Border Task Force To Combat International Securities Fraud Targeting U.S. Investors

GP
Goodwin Procter LLP

Contributor

Goodwin Procter LLP logo
At Goodwin, we partner with our clients to practice law with integrity, ingenuity, agility, and ambition. Our 1,600 lawyers across the United States, Europe, and Asia excel at complex transactions, high-stakes litigation and world-class advisory services in the technology, life sciences, real estate, private equity, and financial industries. Our unique combination of deep experience serving both the innovators and investors in a rapidly changing, technology-driven economy sets us apart.
Explore Firm Details
The Securities and Exchange Commission has announced the formation of a new Cross-Border Task Force designed to strengthen enforcement efforts against international fraud targeting U.S. investors.
United States Corporate/Commercial Law
Folake Ayoola

The Securities and Exchange Commission has announced the formation of a new Cross-Border Task Force designed to strengthen enforcement efforts against international fraud targeting U.S. investors. This specialized unit will focus on investigating securities law violations by foreign-based companies, with particular attention to market manipulation schemes like "pump-and-dump" operations.

The task force will target three key areas: foreign companies engaging in fraudulent activities, the gatekeepers (auditors and underwriters) that help these companies access U.S. markets, and companies from jurisdictions like China where government control creates unique investor risks.

SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins emphasized the commission's welcoming stance toward legitimate international companies while drawing a firm line against bad actors. "We will not tolerate bad actors... that attempt to use international borders to frustrate and avoid U.S. investor protections," Atkins stated, noting that the task force will consolidate investigative efforts and utilize all available enforcement tools.

The initiative extends beyond the Division of Enforcement, with Chairman Atkins directing other SEC divisions, including the Division of Corporation Finance, to recommend additional protective measures, including new disclosure guidance and potential rule changes. This comprehensive approach signals the SEC's commitment to adapting its regulatory framework to address evolving cross-border threats in today's interconnected financial markets.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Folake Ayoola
Folake Ayoola
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More