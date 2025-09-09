Nasdaq Rule Proposal Seeks Enhanced Float And IPO Listing Requirements; Faster Delisting For Non-Compliant Companies

On September 3, 2025, Nasdaq filed two rule proposals with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to amend its initial and continuing listing standards. The first proposal would increase minimum requirements for public float and capital raised in IPOs and establish new suspension and delisting procedures for issuers that fail to meet Nasdaq's continued listing standards. The second proposal would adopt initial listing criteria for companies primarily operating in China.

The proposed revised standards include a $15 million minimum Market Value of Unrestricted Publicly Held Shares (MVUPHS) for new listings under the net income standard. Nasdaq explained that evolving company valuations and market structures make it necessary to update liquidity requirements to ensure these remain relevant and effective.

Current Rules Proposed Revisions Pursuant to Listing Rule 5505(b)(3)(C), a company seeking to be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market must have a minimum MVUPHS of $5 million under the Net Income Standard, and $15 million under either the Equity or Market Value of Listed Securities Standards.

Under Listing Rule 5405(b)(1)(C), a company seeking to be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market must have a minimum MVUPHS of $8 million under the Net Income Standard, $18 million under the Equity Standard, and $20 million under either the Market Value or Total Assets/Total Revenue Standards. The proposal revises Listing Rules 5505(b)(3)(C) and 5405(b)(1)(C) to require a company have a MVUPHS of at least $15 million under the Net Income Standard.

In addition, Nasdaq proposed an accelerated process to suspend and delist companies with a listing deficiency that also have a Market Value of Listed Securities (MVLS) below $5 million. Nasdaq stated these changes reflect concerns about manipulative practices, including pump-and-dump schemes, in smaller company securities.

Current Rules Proposed Revisions Listing Rule 5810(c)(1) lists all deficiencies that result immediately in a Staff Delisting Determination.

Listing Rule 5450 lists continued listing requirements and standards for primary equity securities for companies on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

Listing Rule 5550 lists continued listing requirements of primary equity securities for companies on the Nasdaq Global Market. The proposal adds an additional type of a deficiency to Listing Rule 5810(c)(1) that results in immediate delisting and suspension from trading of the company's securities if a company's MVLS has failed to maintain at least $5 million for 10 consecutive business days and it is out of compliance with another continued listing requirement Listing Rules 5450 or 5550, as applicable.

In such cases, companies would not be permitted to submit a compliance plan (Rule 5810(c)(2)(A)(i)) or rely on a cure period (Rule 5810(c)(3)).

Securities would become subject to suspension, and a hearing request would not stay that suspension. Nasdaq proposes to amend Rule 5815 to remove the stay provision, so that securities remain suspended during any appeal.

Nasdaq also proposed a $25 million minimum public offering proceeds requirement for new listings of companies principally operating in China ("China-based companies"). The reintroduction of minimum public offering proceeds requirement specifically for China-based companies builds on previous standards set for "restrictive markets," in which the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board could not inspect auditors.

Current Rules Proposed Revisions Currently, there are no specific minimum offering proceeds for China-based companies. For IPOs, new Listing Rule 5210(l), will require that China-based companies must raise at least $25 million in gross proceeds in a firm commitment U.S. offering to public holders.

For initial business combinations with special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs), or "de-SPAC" transactions, new Listing Rule 5210(l)(ii) will require a company to have a minimum MVUPHS equal to at least $25 million following the de-SPAC transaction.

For direct listings, new Listing Rule 5210(l)(iii) will require a Chinese-based company to meet all applicable listing requirements for the Nasdaq Global Select Market and the additional requirements of IM-5315-1, or the applicable listing requirements for the Nasdaq Global Market and the additional requirements of IM-5405-1. China-based companies however will not be permitted to list on the Nasdaq Capital Market in connection with a direct listing.

If approved by the SEC, Nasdaq proposes to implement the new initial listing requirements promptly, with a 30-day transition period for companies already in process. The accelerated delisting procedures would take effect 60 days after SEC approval.

Read the proposal to modify initial and continued listing requirements and the proposal to adopt initial listing criteria for China-based companies

