Securities Docket Weekly Update - March 21 (Video)

SEC Drops Ripple Case – Ripple beats the SEC after spending $150M in legal fees, but a $125M penalty over XRP sales still hangs in the balance. Paul Weiss Dropped Over Trump Order – A major law firm loses a white-collar client due to political fallout. What does this signal for the legal industry? Securities Enforcement Forum Heads to Los Angeles – Join over 40 SEC and DOJ officials on May 15, 2025, at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills. Discount codes: – In-Person: BLAST310LA25 – Virtual: BLAST310V25 SEC Shake-Up Ahead of Trump's Nominee – Even before Paul Atkins is confirmed, the SEC is undergoing significant staffing and policy changes. AI Takes Over Earnings Calls – More than 240 companies mention AI in Q4 calls. Is it a real shift or investor hype?

