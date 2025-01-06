SEC Disclosure Issues & Developments For FPIs And Preparing Your 20-F Filing

Webinar | January 15, 2024

Register here. During this session, Mayer Brown panelists, Brian Hirshberg, Jason W. Parsont, Thomas Kollar, and Gilat Abraham Zaefen will discuss US SEC disclosure priorities and other recent developments for foreign private issuers (FPIs) that should be priorities as they draft their annual reports. Topics will include: Artificial Intelligence

Cybersecurity and climate change disclosure trends

The SEC staff's comments on clawback and pay versus performance issues

Insider trading and beneficial ownership rules

Financial reporting issues, including non-GAAP disclosures, critical accounting estimates in MD&A and segment reporting

China-related matters, including the HFCAA and potential tariff risk factors

Considerations related to risk factor disclosures

Areas of likely SEC focus in the coming months United States

8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. EDT

7:00 a.m. – 8:00 a.m. CDT

6:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. MDT

5:00 a.m. – 6:00 a.m. PDT Europe

1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. GMT

2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. CET Asia

9:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. HKT

9:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. SGT

10:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. JST

