Upcoming Deadline For New Structured Data Requirement For Schedule 13G And 13D Filings

As part of the SEC's 2023 amendments to the rules governing beneficial ownership reporting on Schedules 13G and 13D, the SEC adopted rules that require these filings to be made using a structured, machine-readable data language (XML) in order to make it easier for market participants to access, compile and analyze the information in Schedule 13G and 13D filings. Filers need to comply with this requirement starting on Dec. 18, 2024.

While there are no changes to the substantive disclosure requirements, the new structured data requirement may necessitate certain formatting and other technical changes.

If you are using an outside printer or third-party software to make your filings, we recommend contacting your printer or vendor to ensure that the filings will be made in compliance with the new structured data requirement no later than Dec. 18, 2024.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.