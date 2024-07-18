On June 25, 2024, Judge Michael E. Farbiarz of the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey denied in large part a motion to dismiss a putative securities class action against an internet-based educational platform that sells online classes and certain of its senior officers.Zequi Wu, et al. v. GSX Techedu Inc., et al., No. 20-4457 (MEF) (JRA) (D.N.J. June 25, 2024).Plaintiff alleged that defendants violated Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by making false statements that misled investors about defendants' inclusion of fake "bot" students in enrollment numbers to inflate the company's revenue.The Court in large part denied defendants' motion to dismiss, finding that plaintiff sufficiently alleged numerous false statements and scienter.



Plaintiff, representing a putative class of investors who held the company's securities during the relevant period, alleged that the company paid for a large number of "bots" to pose as bona fide students as part of a fraudulent scheme to inflate the company's enrollment and revenue metrics.Plaintiff alleged that as part of this fraudulent scheme, defendants made misstatements in 2019 and 2020 in the company's initial public offering materials, press filings, SEC filings, and during earnings calls.These statements allegedly provided a "fairly specific recounting of the number of students enrolled" in company classes, "including statements as to enrollment growth."Plaintiff also included allegations based on purported confidential witnesses, including a teacher and student who allegedly witnessed "sham" transactions by fake students, employees of the company who allegedly witnessed or were involved in the enrollment of fake students, and employees of a third party "brushing" firm that was allegedly hired by the company to create fake student accounts.Plaintiff also cited a published short-seller report that concluded that more than 70% of the company's students were sham accounts.As a result of these alleged misstatements regarding student enrollment, plaintiff alleged that defendants made misstatements regarding the corresponding revenue attributed to the company's student enrollment.



The Court rejected defendants' argument that there were insufficient allegations that a substantial percentage of the company's enrollment numbers were based on "bot" enrollments, finding that "[b]y and large, the confidential witness allegations do not need to be discounted," and taken together, they "paint[ed] an unmistakable picture of allegedly systematic and large-scale use of bots" by the company "to generate fake student enrollments."The Court also declined to discount the short-seller report, finding that, even under the "hard look" approach sometimes taken by courts analyzing short-seller reports, the report was sufficiently detailed, had corroborating sources, and relied on a sufficiently large data set to reach its conclusions.The Court further found that plaintiff sufficiently alleged misstatements by defendants related to the company's revenue, noting the "strong inference that all-but inescapably runs from (a) allegedly systematic and large overstatements of student enrollment numbers to (b) overstatements of revenue numbers," which inference was "propped up" by additional confidential witness allegations and another third-party report corroborating that bot enrollments were being counted as revenue.The Court also rejected defendants' contention that the alleged revenue statements were immaterial given the "very large scale" of the alleged misrepresentations.



Turning to scienter, the Court concluded that plaintiff alleged a "strong enough" inference at the pleading stage, finding that there were "ample allegations" that company leaders, including the CEO and CFO, were directly aware of some of the reports cited by plaintiff, and that defendants made statements, "the gist" of which were that no systematic revenue or student enrollment inflation was taking place even though they had been provided with "detailed information that directly suggested precisely the opposite conclusion."The Court further found that the alleged misstatements as to revenue and student enrollment were within the individual defendants' "workplace bailiwick" given their position in the company, and were of sufficient importance to the company because revenue and student enrollments were plainly among the company's "most fundamental metrics."



Finally, the Court rejected defendants' challenge to plaintiff's allegations regarding loss causation, finding that the information and analysis in the alleged corrective disclosures was "more detailed, more systematic, more rigorous, and closer to first-hand" by "leaps and bounds" than the information and analysis in the short-seller report that defendants argued previously disclosed the alleged corrective information.The Court further emphasized that it could not be said that the alleged corrective disclosures "added too little incremental information to the mix ... such that by the time these reports were released, the information in them was old hat as a matter of law, and had already been impounded into" the company's stock price.

