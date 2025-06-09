Ohio's 2025 Sales & Use Tax Holiday

Every year, the state of Ohio has its sales tax holiday, where consumers will not pay any tax on back-to-school items and other purchases for a limited period (usually at least three days) during the year. This year, Ohio's expanded sales tax holiday will be held from 12:00 AM on August 1, 2025, until 11:59 PM on August 14, 2025. Get excited because this is a two-week period!

To the extent you are shopping at businesses with point-of-sale software, the businesses will automatically refrain from collecting sales tax during the appropriate period, both on in-person and online purchases. However, it is important to always check your receipts during this time to confirm!

What is the purpose of a sales tax holiday?

Many states that impose sales taxes offer sales tax holidays to stimulate consumer spending and provide financial relief to taxpayers from paying sales taxes on eligible purchases. Some states, such as Ohio, like to hold their sales tax holidays in August when consumers are doing their back-to-school shopping.

What types of purchases are tax-exempt during a sales tax holiday?

It is important to note that not all purchases are tax-exempt during Ohio's sales tax holiday. Eligible purchases include purchases of almost all tangible personal property priced at $500 or less. Some examples of tax-exempt products under Ohio law include: (1) electronics; (2) clothing; (3) books; (4) home goods; (5) plants; (6) sporting goods; and (7) food and beverages. However, please note that this is not an exclusive list, and many other products may qualify as eligible products unless they are included in the list of excluded products below.

What types of purchases are NOT tax-exempt during a sales tax holiday?

Purchases of the following are not tax-exempt during the annual Ohio sales tax holiday: (1) watercraft or outboard motors; (2) motor vehicles; (3) alcoholic beverages; (4) tobacco products; (5) vapor products (i.e., vapes); and (6) products containing marijuana.

