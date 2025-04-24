Texas Legislature Takes Steps To Extend And Expand Research And Development Credit

The 89th Texas legislative session—which runs from Jan. 14 through June 2—has been active. One of the most awaited items on the tax front is whether the state will extend and modify the Texas Research and Development Credit (R&D Credit), which is currently set to expire on Dec. 31, 2026.

Senate Bill 2206 and House Bill 4393

Sens. Paul Bettencourt, Joan Huffman, and Rep. Charlie Geren introduced Senate Bill 2206 and its house companion House Bill 4393 (together referred to as the R&D Bills) in March 2025. The Finance Committee unanimously approved Senate Bill 2206 on April 9 and the bill will now move to the full Senate for consideration. House Bill 4394 was referred to the Ways and Means Committee on April 1.

Per Sens. Bettencourt and Huffman's analysis, the goal of Senate Bill 2206 is "to extend the franchise tax credit beyond the current Dec. 31, 2026, expiration date and to make the administration of the credit more efficient for both taxpayers and the Comptroller of Public Accounts of the State of Texas (comptroller) by adhering more closely to the federal R&D credit, thereby leveraging the work of the Internal Revenue Service and reducing the demand on resources of the comptroller."

If passed, the R&D Bills would generally allow for the expiration of Texas' current regime, instead creating a separate R&D Credit program via the new Subchapter T. Here is an overview of some of the most significant changes the R&D Bills would create: