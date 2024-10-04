Webinar: Navigating The Tax Technology Landscape To Address E-Invoicing And Future Tax Requirements

With the proposed e-Invoicing regime in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the increasing popularity of Value Added Tax (VAT) reporting software in the UAE and the wider Gulf region, now is an important time to evaluate your business requirements and ensure you are selecting the right technologies.

On Tuesday, 1 October 2024, A&M hosted a webinar where our experts, Justin Whitehouse and Pierre Arman highlighted the key considerations when selecting any technology solution. They also discussed how e-Invoicing is deeply linked to the accuracy of ERP master data, VAT reporting processes, and overall tax reporting.

Originally published 1 October 2024

