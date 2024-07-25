Private Client Services Partner, Stefanie Lipson, authored "Beyond the GST of It" for the prominent Trusts & Estates Magazine published by WealthManagement.com.

Excerpt:

Unlike Chapters 11 (estate tax) and 12 (gift tax) of the Internal Revenue Code, which in most cases apply either on death or during lifetime, respectively, because of the reconciliation process for lifetime gifts and includible assets at death that occurs on a decedent's estate tax return, Chapter 13's generation-skipping transfer (GST) tax spans both realms, sometimes lying in wait for, well, generations, before it reveals itself.

Read the full article here (subscription required).

