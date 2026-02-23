ARTICLE
23 February 2026

Resilience By Design: Highlights From The 2026 RENEW Wisconsin Energy Summit

Sophia R. Pfander
Foley recently sponsored the annual RENEW Wisconsin Summit, which took place on February 5, 2026, in Madison, Wisconsin. Clean energy developers, equipment manufacturers, consultants, policymakers, and advocates from across the region gathered in Madison, Wisconsin for a conference focused on the theme "Resilience by Design: Building Strength and Stability." The day's agenda centered on the idea that long-term success in clean energy depends on intentionally building systems, policies, and partnerships that can adapt and thrive through change.

As with the national renewable energy landscape, Wisconsin's clean energy industry has navigated significant policy shifts and uncertainty in recent years. Speakers and sessions included discussions of safe harboring and compliance with the updated Federal Investment Tax Credit rules, broader and more durable financing strategies, data centers, and the role of nuclear energy in an increasingly renewable grid. One session, focused on renewable energy legislation and policy, discussed promising proposed legislation that would bring community solar to Wisconsin. The Summit served as a platform for aligning strategies across sectors—industry, government, education, and communities—to accelerate progress and enhance resilience in an evolving energy landscape.

Foley is committed to helping our clients in the Energy sector in markets nationwide, and has a deep presence and expertise in Wisconsin and the upper Midwest. For more information, please contact Lynn Parins, Laura Mikeworth, Rachel Conrad, Sophia Pfander or your Foley attorney.

Sophia R. Pfander
