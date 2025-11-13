Georgia Elects Two New Public Service Commissioners, Potentially Changing The Regulatory Priorities Of The Agency

On November 4, 2025, Georgia voters elected two new regulators to the Georgia Public Service Commission (PSC) in an election that garnered attention from public utility companies, energy stakeholders, legal professionals, and policy analysts. In District 2, Alicia Johnson won decisively, unseating incumbent Tim Echols. Similarly, in District 3, Peter Hubbard soundly defeated incumbent Fitz Johnson. The newly elected Commissioners will assume office in January 2026.

The Georgia PSC will be comprised of three Republicans (current Chairman Jason Shaw, Commissioner Tricia Pridemore, and Commissioner Lauren "Bubba" McDonald) and two Democrats (incoming Commissioners Alicia Johnson and Peter Hubbard). While Republicans continue to hold a three-seat majority on the Commission, Democrats could flip control in 2026 when Commissioner Pridemore faces reelection.

As the regulatory body overseeing utilities in Georgia—including electricity, natural gas, and telecommunications—the PSC plays a pivotal role in shaping the state's energy landscape. While the election itself remained relatively low-profile, its outcome could have significant ramifications for the future of renewable energy, particularly solar and battery storage technologies in Georgia. Following the 2025 election, legal and energy professionals will be closely watching for shifts in the Commission's regulatory posture and priorities. Subtle changes in commissioner priorities could affect how aggressively Georgia pursues distributed solar and battery storage.

Solar Energy: Expansion, Caution, and Regulatory Riddles

Georgia has made notable progress in utility-scale solar deployment. The state ranks among the top states in installed capacity. However, distributed solar, particularly rooftop installations, has faced regulatory headwinds. Net metering policies, interconnection standards, and rate design remain contentious issues.

The PSC's stance on these matters will be critical to the capacity resource mix in Georgia. If the newly elected commissioners favor expanding net metering or incentivizing distributed generation, legal professionals advising solar developers and property owners may see new opportunities for project financing and permitting. Conversely, a more conservative approach could maintain the status quo, limiting growth in the residential and commercial solar sectors.

Data Centers: Energy Demand and Strategic Considerations

Georgia continues to attract data center development due to its favorable business climate, competitive energy rates, and access to reliable infrastructure. The state ranks among the top in the nation for data center growth, supported by economic development incentives and proximity to major fiber routes. These facilities are energy-intensive and require high levels of power quality and redundancy. PSC decisions on infrastructure investment and rate design will affect the cost and feasibility of data center operations.

Additionally, data centers are playing an increasingly important role in the clean energy transition. Many operators are pursuing renewable energy procurement and exploring on-site solar and battery energy storage systems (BESS) installations. Legal professionals advising data center developers should be aware of potentially evolving PSC policies which might impact resource planning for large-load customers, including interconnection timelines and tariff structures.

Battery Storage: Plugging BESS into a Modernized Grid

BESS is increasingly being recognized as a key component of grid modernization and resilience. These systems support load shifting, peak shaving, and backup power, and are critical for integrating intermittent renewable sources. Georgia's regulatory framework for BESS, however, remains in development. Questions persist regarding asset classification—whether as generation, transmission, or distribution—and compensation mechanisms. The recent additions to the Georgia PSC could forge a path to new frameworks for BESS in Georgia's grid evolution.

A bellwether for the viability of BESS in Georgia is the PSC's Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) review proceedings. It is possible that the incoming commissioners will seek new approaches to further developing BESS in Georgia. Legal practitioners representing utilities, independent power producers, and technology firms should follow these proceedings closely, as they could establish precedents for valuation, cost recovery, and market participation.

Conclusion

As Georgia balances affordability, reliability, and sustainability, the Public Service Commission remains central to shaping its energy future—setting fair rates, protecting consumers, and supporting utility viability. The PSC's decisions will influence the growth of solar, BESS, and data centers, which are all vital to Georgia's competitiveness in the energy marketplace. The key question is whether the newly elected commissioners will shift the Commission's priorities.

Legal professionals advising clients in the energy and technology sectors should remain attentive to PSC proceedings and regulatory developments as these will continue to influence investment strategies, infrastructure planning, and compliance obligations in Georgia's energy industry.

