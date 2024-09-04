Energy & Sustainability M&A Activity — September 2024

Mintz is a general practice, full-service Am Law 100 law firm with more than 600 attorneys. We are headquartered in Boston and have additional US offices in Los Angeles, Miami, New York City, San Diego, San Francisco, and Washington, DC, as well as an office in Toronto, Canada.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

August 01, 2024: SEAM Group, a B2B business products and services company that provides safety, reliability, maintenance, and enterprise asset management services in the hospitality, food processing, and pharmaceutical industries, was acquired by ABB for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition will complement ABB's electrification service offering, bringing significant additional expertise to customers in the areas of predictive, preventive, and corrective maintenance, electrical safety, renewables, and asset management advisory services. Read more here.

August 05, 2024: Blue Raven Solar, a subsidiary of SunPower and provider of solar energy system installation services intended to increase reliance on clean and abundant renewable energy, reached a definitive agreement to be acquired by Complete Solaria for an undisclosed amount. Previously, the company was acquired by SunPower, a subsidiary of TotalEnergies, for an estimated $145 million on October 4, 2021. This acquisition will contribute to the goal of creating a cost-competitive solar powerhouse. Read more here.

August 12, 2024: SRE Power, an energy services and cleantech company that specializes in offering a heavy-duty engine powered by hydrogen gas and engages in developing innovative HyOrc technology for use in decarbonizing various industries was acquired by Asia Properties for $72 million. The patented HyOrc engine is poised to disrupt the EV & fuel cell powertrain sector with its unparalleled efficiency, zero emissions, extended range, and unmatched cost-effectiveness. Read more here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.