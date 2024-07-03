Energy & Sustainability M&A Activity — July 2024

Recent M&A Activity:

May 21, 2024: Alternative Power Partners, providers of renewable energy project development that deals in cutting-edge technologies to drive the transition towards clean energy solutions for community, commercial, industrial, and utility-scale solar and battery projects, was acquired by Renewable Construction Services for an undisclosed amount. Renewable Construction Services will use the acquisition to enhance its ability to deliver comprehensive services to customers and independent power producers. Read here.

June 20, 2024: MPOWERD, a manufacturer of micro-solar energy products intended to provide clean, easily accessible light to people still living without access to the electricity grid, was acquired by BioLite for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition will aid BioLite in expanding its impact as it utilizes the vast network of humanitarian and nonprofit partners MPOWERED has built over the last decade. Read here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.