Rewriting the Rules: The Supreme Court's Landmark Decision on Clean Water Act Permits (Podcast)

In this episode of Digging Into Land Use Law, Byron Gee, Willis Hon and Sara Johnson review in detail the recent Supreme Court opinion in City and County of San Francisco vs. EPA and its implications for Clean Water Act permittees. They discuss both the immediate fallout of this recent opinion and what may come next from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in the world of Clean Water Act discharge permits. As EPA and states conform their permitting regimes with this new case, there will almost certainly be significant impacts to the manner in which wastewater and stormwater permittees must comply with the Clean Water Act across the county.

