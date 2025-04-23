What Role Do Escrow Provisions Play In Commercial Real Estate Transactions?

When buying or selling commercial real estate, each party depends on the other to honor the terms of their agreement. One key mechanism that provides this assurance is the use of escrow provisions within an Earnest Money Contract or Purchase and Sale Agreement (PSA). What should sellers and buyers alike know about the role that escrow plays in commercial real estate transactions?

What is escrow?

Escrow is a legal arrangement where, until both parties in an agreement fulfill their obligations, a neutral third party temporarily holds money, documents or assets. This third party, the escrow agent, ensures that all obligations are met before the transaction is completed.

These arrangements can benefit buyers and sellers in a variety of ways:

Escrow provisions protect both buyers and sellers by ensuring secure handling of all funds and documents. Confidence and trust: Having a neutral third party manage the transaction fosters trust between the parties.

Having a neutral third party manage the transaction fosters trust between the parties. Structured process: The clear guidelines and timelines provided by escrow provisions help streamline the transaction process, reducing the likelihood of delays or misunderstandings.

What details should escrow provisions outline?

An escrow provision in a purchase and sale agreement outlines a variety of key details. These include:

Information about the escrow agent: The agreement should name a trusted and neutral escrow agent, who manages the escrow account and follows the agreement's terms. It should also explain how to handle the agent's fees.

