Wisconsin Avenue Development Framework: What You Need To Know

The D.C. Office of Planning (OP) on Feb. 13, 2025, provided an update on the implementation of the Wisconsin Avenue Development Framework (Development Framework) at a public meeting of Advisory Neighborhood Commission (ANC) 3E. OP representatives led the discussion, outlining the agency's approach to advancing the Development Framework's recommendations.

For background, the Development Framework was finalized in February 2024 following a lengthy planning process that began with updates to the 2021 Comprehensive Plan Future Land Use Map, which increased potential density along the Wisconsin Avenue corridor. The Development Framework recommends zoning changes consistent with the Comprehensive Plan, with a focus on expanding housing and affordable housing opportunities.

What This Means for the Community

Now that the planning phase is complete, the Development Framework and Comprehensive Plan are intended to set the direction for future growth along Wisconsin Avenue. The current focus is on putting the plans into action by making the requisite zoning changes. This is not another opportunity to revisit the original planning process but rather a chance to shape how the Development Framework is implemented through amendments to the Zoning Map and text of the Zoning Regulations.

The Development Guidelines include the following geographic boundaries and zoning recommendations:

Proposed Zoning Changes

New Zones Proposed

For the higher-density areas along Wisconsin Avenue, OP is in the process of developing two new special purpose zones consistent with the recommendations of the Development Framework's "Friendship Heights Metro Zone" and "Tenleytown Metro Zone." These higher-density areas along Wisconsin Avenue would incorporate the following development standards, as recommended by the Development Framework, and would be filed with the Zoning Commission in spring 2025 to be potentially set down for public hearings:

Development Standard Friendship Heights Metro Zone Tenleytown Metro Zone Building Height 130 feet, plus penthouse 110 feet, plus penthouse Floor Area Ratio (FAR) 7.8 Residential (Inclusionary Zoning Plus, or IZ+) 6.0 Non-residential 7.2 Residential (IZ+) 4.0 Non-residential Lot Occupancy 80% 80% Stepback For properties within the boundaries of the Development Framework, a 1:1 stepback of building massing from the property line above 65 feet when abutting moderate- or low-density residential zones For properties within the boundaries of the Development Framework, a 1:1 stepback above 90 feet. A tower projection compliant with the Building Code Projection Schedule can accentuate corners.

Existing Zones Proposed

For the moderate- and medium-density areas along Wisconsin Avenue, OP is proposing map amendments to rezone 1) properties within the Friendship Heights Transition Zone to the existing RA-2 zone and 2) properties within the Mixed-Use Corridor Zone to the MU-7 zone.

The RA-2 zone permits a maximum building height of 50 feet, plus a penthouse, with a density of 2.16 FAR (IZ+).

The MU-7 zone permits a maximum building height of 65 feet, plus a penthouse, with a density of 4.8 FAR (IZ+).

All four zones will require IZ+, which will increase the production of affordable housing units within Ward 3 – a priority of the Development Framework.

Additional Design Standards

Certain properties may be subject to design-related requirements recommended in the Development Framework to support a pedestrian-friendly and well-integrated environment. In particular, the Friendship Heights Metro Zone may include setback and stepback standards for the future development of the Lord & Taylor Property (Square 1580).

Public Realm

The proposed zoning changes only apply to private property and will not regulate public spaces such as sidewalks, plazas or streets beyond property lines.

Review Process

OP has not yet determined whether projects within the new zones would be required to go through Design Review – a discretionary process used in other areas of the District to evaluate building design before construction. The Design Review process requires a public hearing and approval from the Zoning Commission. OP is seeking community input on whether this additional layer of review is necessary. While some residents supported Design Review as a way to ensure high-quality development and community input, others raised concerns that it could slow down projects and make housing development along the high-priority corridor more challenging. OP will continue to gather feedback before making a final decision.

Timeframe

OP's timeline for the proposed rezoning is shown below:

