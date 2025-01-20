Volusia County Rejects Moratorium On Development

On Tuesday, January 14, 2025, the Volusia County Council rejected the proposed moratorium on development in the County.

On Tuesday, January 14, 2025, the Volusia County Council rejected the proposed moratorium on development in the County. Instead, the Council approved a motion to reconvene on February 11, 2025, to hear alternative proposals to address flooding concerns in the County, including wetland protection and canal clearing.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

