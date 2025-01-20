ARTICLE
20 January 2025

Volusia County Rejects Moratorium On Development

LD
Lowndes, Drosdick, Doster, Kantor & Reed

Contributor

United States Real Estate and Construction
Tara L. Tedrow and Sean Klein
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

On Tuesday, January 14, 2025, the Volusia County Council rejected the proposed moratorium on development in the County. Instead, the Council approved a motion to reconvene on February 11, 2025, to hear alternative proposals to address flooding concerns in the County, including wetland protection and canal clearing.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Tara L. Tedrow
Tara L. Tedrow
Photo of Sean Klein
Sean Klein
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
