16 January 2025

Fairfax County Now Accepting Nominations For Comprehensive Plan Amendment

Fairfax County, Virginia's 2025 Site-Specific Plan Amendment (SSPA) process is now underway.
Fairfax County, Virginia's 2025 Site-Specific Plan Amendment (SSPA) process is now underway. The deadline for submissions is Feb. 13, 2025. This process offers the public an opportunity to propose changes to the Comprehensive Plan for specific sites or parcels to modernize land use and development potential. The SSPA is a biennial review process that evaluates site-specific proposals for amending the Comprehensive Plan's land use recommendations. Our earlier blog post, "Creating Development Opportunities in Fairfax County, Virginia," provides a detailed overview of the SSPA process and discusses the "Nominator Guide," which serves as a resource to help you navigate the application process.

