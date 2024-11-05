ARTICLE
5 November 2024

Real Estate, Land Use & Environmental Newsletter - October 2024

United States Real Estate and Construction
Authors

In our latest Real Estate, Environmental, and Land Use newsletter, we delve into crucial updates. Learn about compliance with NJNCMDL notice requirements from the Willow Ridge Apartments ruling, emphasizing timely filings for rent control exemptions. Plus, discover essential dos and don'ts for contractors in commercial projects under New Jersey's Construction Lien Law.

Latest Updates

Recent Transactions

1539552a.jpg

In Q3 2024, Porzio's Real Estate, Environmental and Land Use team represented the following:

  • Represented New Jersey Charter School in connection with a $4,500,000 construction Loan to expand their footprint to include a state-of-the-art gymnasium for their students.
  • Represented a New Jersey affiliate of a global healthcare marketing company in connection with the issuance of a New Jersey legal opinion to support a $10,000,000 loan facility expansion secured in part by New Jersey based collateral.
  • Represented a regional developer in securing land use approval of a mixed-use property as part of the Dunellen Redevelopment Plan. The project feature 62 residential units, including nine affordable units, and 4,200 square feet of commercial space.

