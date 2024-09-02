ARTICLE
2 September 2024

DMPED Issues RFEI For Poplar Point

HK
Holland & Knight

Contributor

Holland & Knight logo
Holland & Knight is a global law firm with nearly 2,000 lawyers in offices throughout the world. Our attorneys provide representation in litigation, business, real estate, healthcare and governmental law. Interdisciplinary practice groups and industry-based teams provide clients with access to attorneys throughout the firm, regardless of location.
Explore Firm Details
The Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) on Aug. 22, 2024, released a Request for Expressions of Interest (RFEI) for A Destination Anchor at Poplar Point.
United States Real Estate and Construction
Photo of Leila Marie Jackson Batties
Photo of Jessica R. Bloomfield
Photo of Christopher S. Cohen
Photo of Brandice N. Elliott
Photo of Kyrus Lamont Freeman
Photo of Dennis Russell Hughes
Photo of John T. Oliver
Photo of Christine Shiker
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) on Aug. 22, 2024, released a Request for Expressions of Interest (RFEI) for A Destination Anchor at Poplar Point. Through the RFEI, DMPED is seeking information to determine interest and identify and partner with an owner and operator of a "Destination Anchor" to be developed at Poplar Point.

Poplar Point, which is located in Ward 8 and contains approximately 110 acres, is one of two remaining large waterfront properties in Washington, D.C. The total amount of land subject to the RFEI is 15 acres.

As indicated in the RFEI, DMPED is seeking a Destination Anchor that has the potential to draw a substantial number of national and international visitors annually to the Poplar Point area. The District's key goals are to enhance the local economy, promote tourism and create a vibrant community space to serve as a focal point for residents and visitors alike. The RFEI states that the proposed development plans must:

  • provide meaningful access to open space
  • result in significant job creation and new small business opportunities
  • bolster the tourism and entertainment sectors of the D.C. economy by attracting local, District, regional and tourist customers
  • respond to community goals of having experiences that reflect the local culture and community, as well as provide economic opportunity
  • enhance the emerging Arts and Culture District in Historic Anacostia
  • include high-quality architectural, landscape and urban design with a commitment to resilient, energy-efficient buildings and walkable streetscapes
  • be financially and economically viable
  • include a detailed and comprehensive community engagement plan

Questions regarding the RFEI are due to DMPED on Sept. 5, 2024. Responses to the RFEI are due on Sept. 30, 2024. DMPED anticipates commencing negotiations with the selected respondent or issuing a Request for Proposals in November 2024.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Leila Marie Jackson Batties
Leila Marie Jackson Batties
Photo of Jessica R. Bloomfield
Jessica R. Bloomfield
Photo of Christopher S. Cohen
Christopher S. Cohen
Photo of Brandice N. Elliott
Brandice N. Elliott
Photo of Kyrus Lamont Freeman
Kyrus Lamont Freeman
Photo of Dennis Russell Hughes
Dennis Russell Hughes
Photo of John T. Oliver
John T. Oliver
Photo of Christine Shiker
Christine Shiker
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More