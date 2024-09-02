DMPED Issues RFEI For Poplar Point

The Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) on Aug. 22, 2024, released a Request for Expressions of Interest (RFEI) for A Destination Anchor at Poplar Point. Through the RFEI, DMPED is seeking information to determine interest and identify and partner with an owner and operator of a "Destination Anchor" to be developed at Poplar Point.

Poplar Point, which is located in Ward 8 and contains approximately 110 acres, is one of two remaining large waterfront properties in Washington, D.C. The total amount of land subject to the RFEI is 15 acres.

As indicated in the RFEI, DMPED is seeking a Destination Anchor that has the potential to draw a substantial number of national and international visitors annually to the Poplar Point area. The District's key goals are to enhance the local economy, promote tourism and create a vibrant community space to serve as a focal point for residents and visitors alike. The RFEI states that the proposed development plans must:

provide meaningful access to open space

result in significant job creation and new small business opportunities

bolster the tourism and entertainment sectors of the D.C. economy by attracting local, District, regional and tourist customers

respond to community goals of having experiences that reflect the local culture and community, as well as provide economic opportunity

enhance the emerging Arts and Culture District in Historic Anacostia

include high-quality architectural, landscape and urban design with a commitment to resilient, energy-efficient buildings and walkable streetscapes

be financially and economically viable

include a detailed and comprehensive community engagement plan

Questions regarding the RFEI are due to DMPED on Sept. 5, 2024. Responses to the RFEI are due on Sept. 30, 2024. DMPED anticipates commencing negotiations with the selected respondent or issuing a Request for Proposals in November 2024.

