Ivy City: Draft Small Area Plan Released For Public Comment

The Office of Planning (OP) has worked with Ivy City residents, community stakeholders and Washington, D.C., government agencies to develop the Ivy City Small Area Plan (ICSAP). Ivy City is a historically Black neighborhood characterized by a blend of commercial and industrial spaces alongside smaller residential units and has been burdened by racial, environmental, economic and infrastructural inequities that have adversely affected the community's quality of life. Its proximity to the New York Avenue NE corridor has also made it a focal point for urban development.

What Is the ICSAP?

The ICSAP serves as a roadmap for Ivy City's future, aligning with the District's Comprehensive Plan as viewed through a racial equity lens. By engaging the residents, community stakeholders and District agencies, the ICSAP aims to foster positive change in the coming years. The draft plan provides guidance on how to achieve equitable outcomes for all residents and stakeholders. Through implementation, residents will see increased investment for inclusive resources and neighborhood amenities, such as affordable housing and new community gathering spaces, to achieve the vision for Ivy City.

ICSAP Study Area

Source: Draft ICSAP

Key Recommendations

The draft plan outlines several key recommendations that expand on existing District policies and programs to support implementation and achieve desired outcomes in each focus area: housing affordability, community resilience, and public realm and urban design.

Housing Affordability & Opportunity. Ivy City will offer attainable and diverse homeownership and rental opportunities that support family and multigenerational households, alleviate cost burden for vulnerable residents and reduce risk of displacement. Community Resilience. Ivy City will evolve into a healthier and more resilient community that protects and improves the well-being of all community members, regardless of age, gender, race, ethnicity or other socioeconomic factors. New infrastructure and access to technical support and resources will buffer the neighborhood from environmental and climate-induced impacts. Public Space & Urban Design. Residents and visitors in Ivy City will feel welcome, safe and comfortable navigating the neighborhood's public spaces. The designs and amenities reflect the needs of current and future residents and be rooted in "placekeeping" strategies that honor the neighborhood's legacy and unique identity. Okie Street NE will be a vibrant neighborhood hub and commercial corridor, equipped with interactive gathering spaces and community-serving retail opportunities.

Public Feedback and Engagement

The draft ICSAP will be open for public feedback from through Aug. 16, 2024. Community members can participate in several ways:

Share your input. Public Hearing. Join OP on Aug. 3, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church (1814 Central Place NE, Washington, DC 20002). Attendees can present three minutes of testimony, with language interpretation services available upon request. The proceedings will be transcribed.

Accessing the Plan

Hardcopies of the plan are available at local venues, including the Trinidad Recreation Center, Ivy City Clubhouse, Hecht's Warehouse Building, Trinity Baptist Church and the Ivy City Masjid. You can also explore the plan online.

Next Steps

OP plans to share the finalized recommendations with the city council in September 2024.