Enforcing Commonsense Rules Of The Road For America's Truck Drivers (Trump EO Tracker)

Enforces the English-language requirement for commercial motor vehicle drivers and removing regulatory burdens that undermine the working conditions of America's truck drivers.

The Secretary of Transportation, acting through the Administrator of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), shall, within 60 days of the date of this order, rescind the guidance document titled, "English Language Proficiency Testing and Enforcement Policy MC-ECE-2016-006," issued on June 15, 2016. The Secretary of Transportation, through the Administrator of the FMCSA, shall take all necessary and appropriate actions, consistent with applicable law, to ensure that the out-of-service criteria are revised such that a violation of the English language proficiency requirement results in the driver being placed out-of-service.

The Secretary of Transportation, through the Administrator of the FMCSA, shall review non-domiciled commercial driver's licenses (CDLs) issued by relevant State agencies to identify any unusual patterns or numbers or other irregularities with respect to non-domiciled CDL issuance.

Within 60 days of the date of this order, the Secretary of Transportation shall identify and begin carrying out additional administrative, regulatory, or enforcement actions to improve the working conditions of America's truck drivers.

Additional Documentation

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.