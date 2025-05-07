ARTICLE
7 May 2025

Enforcing Commonsense Rules Of The Road For America's Truck Drivers (Trump EO Tracker)

AG
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP

Contributor

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP logo
Akin is a law firm focused on providing extraordinary client service, a rewarding environment for our diverse workforce and exceptional legal representation irrespective of ability to pay. The deep transactional, litigation, regulatory and policy experience we bring to client engagements helps us craft innovative, effective solutions and strategies.
Explore Firm Details
Enforces the English-language requirement for commercial motor vehicle drivers and removing regulatory burdens that undermine the working conditions of America's truck drivers.
United States Transport
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Enforces the English-language requirement for commercial motor vehicle drivers and removing regulatory burdens that undermine the working conditions of America's truck drivers.

The Secretary of Transportation, acting through the Administrator of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), shall, within 60 days of the date of this order, rescind the guidance document titled, "English Language Proficiency Testing and Enforcement Policy MC-ECE-2016-006," issued on June 15, 2016. The Secretary of Transportation, through the Administrator of the FMCSA, shall take all necessary and appropriate actions, consistent with applicable law, to ensure that the out-of-service criteria are revised such that a violation of the English language proficiency requirement results in the driver being placed out-of-service.

The Secretary of Transportation, through the Administrator of the FMCSA, shall review non-domiciled commercial driver's licenses (CDLs) issued by relevant State agencies to identify any unusual patterns or numbers or other irregularities with respect to non-domiciled CDL issuance.

Within 60 days of the date of this order, the Secretary of Transportation shall identify and begin carrying out additional administrative, regulatory, or enforcement actions to improve the working conditions of America's truck drivers.

Additional Documentation

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More