From Strategy To Impact: The Path To Sustainability Leadership For Airports

Airports are making bold commitments to sustainability, but ambition alone isn't enough. The real impact comes from turning vision into a costed, sequenced and deliverable action plan — one that's tailored to the realities of an operating airport, aligned with stakeholder goals and designed to maximize returns. They must balance their commitments to environmental sustainability with financial and economic sustainability considerations, ensuring their net zero journeys do not come at the detriment of their commercial viability.

This is where systems thinking becomes critical. Airports sit at the heart of a complex network of airlines, transport providers, government bodies, tenants and local communities. To make meaningful progress, collaboration is key. Aligning targets, sharing data and coordinating investments ensures efforts aren't just siloed but working together toward net zero goals.

Arcadis helps airports shape and execute these integrated strategies. We support leaders in building partnership plans, engaging stakeholders across the ecosystem and translating ambition into measurable outcomes. From climate resilience to emissions management and community impact, we guide airports in turning sustainability into a source of long-term value and differentiation. In addition, we support airports in their commercial sustainability choices through the business case process.

Smarter ground transportation: rethinking landside mobility

On the landside, airports face a growing challenge — how to manage an influx of taxis, ride-hailing vehicles like Uber and Lyft, charter buses and rental cars without overwhelming space or infrastructure. Congestion, emissions and inefficient use of land are common, and the passenger experience often suffers as a result.

Ground Transportation Management Systems (GTMS) offer a smarter way forward. GTMS are flexible, scalable platforms that helps airports orchestrate vehicle flows, reduce idling and delays, and free up valuable space for better uses. They can improve throughput, enhances curbside operations and creates a safer, more predictable environment for travelers.

More than just a traffic solution, GTMS also supports revenue generation, integrates with existing systems, and is built to operate in global markets with multi-language support. Arcadis delivers its GTMS platform across the world, combining software and operational insight to help airports rethink how landside access is managed—making it cleaner, more efficient and more customer-friendly.

Autonomous vehicles and emerging transit: the future of airport mobility

Autonomous vehicles (AVs) are no longer a futuristic concept — they're quickly becoming a practical solution for modern airports. From people movers and parking shuttles to baggage transport, patrols and airside logistics, AVs offer safer, more efficient operations with lower long-term costs.

For larger-scale people movement, Automated Transit Networks (ATNs) are proving to be a cost-effective and flexible alternative to heavy rail and conventional transit. These systems can connect terminals, parking lots and mobility hubs without the infrastructure intensity of traditional rail, supporting airport expansion and sustainability goals.

But deploying AVs and ATNs isn't plug-and-play. Airports need a clear strategy—from feasibility assessments and regulatory planning to infrastructure upgrades and workforce training. Digital systems like vehicle-to-infrastructure communication, real-time traffic management and secure data networks are essential, as are EV charging and smart wayfinding.

Arcadis brings deep experience in planning, piloting and deploying these technologies. We work with airports to assess value, manage risk and scale innovation—ensuring that autonomous and connected mobility becomes a reliable part of day-to-day operations.

Airports leading the way to a connected, climate-conscious future

The path to a more sustainable aviation industry runs through its airports. Positioned at the intersection of mobility, infrastructure and environmental stewardship, airports are in a unique place to lead transformation — not just adapt to it.

By embedding sustainability into their core strategy and investing in smarter mobility solutions, airports are shaping a future that's cleaner, more connected and built to last. From turning action plans into impact to deploying tech that redefines how people move, forward-thinking airports are proving that the future of aviation starts on the ground.

At Arcadis, we're proud to partner with airports worldwide on this journey—bringing together strategy, technology and collaboration to deliver results that matter now and for decades to come.

