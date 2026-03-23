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23 March 2026

Nassau County ASIE Filings Due April 1, 2026

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As we approach April Fools' Day 2026, commercial property owners in Nassau County are faced with a much less entertaining deadline on April 1st – the requirement to submit their Annual Statement...
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Willets S. Meyer
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As we approach April Fools' Day 2026, commercial property owners in Nassau County are faced with a much less entertaining deadline on April 1st – the requirement to submit their Annual Statement of Income & Expense ("ASIE") form(s) to the Nassau County Assessment website: Online ASIE Forms | Nassau County, NY – Official Website

The annual ASIE filing is required by law for every income-producing property in Nassau County except houses, apartment buildings, co-ops and class 2 condominiums. 100% owner-occupied properties are also exempt, but must claim the exemption online by filing out the form and checking the owner-occupied box. As onerous as the ASIE filing requirement can be, complete and accurate filings can often speed the process by which the Assessment Review Commission ("ARC") reviews an assessment challenge and potentially makes a fair settlement offer. You can see a previous article that illuminates the topic here: After the Grievance Deadline: What Commercial Property Owners Should Know About Settlement Season – Farrell Fritz The current ASIE law also includes stiff penalties for failure to file. While ongoing litigation has prevented Nassau County from imposing or collecting these penalties, commercial property owners would be wise to file and maintain proof of compliance in the interim.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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