Nassau County Property Tax Appeal Deadline Extended From March 3rd, 2025 To April 1st, 2025

With each new year brings a new opportunity for Nassau County property owners and tax paying tenants to grieve their property taxes. This year, Nassau County taxpayers have been granted more time to challenge their assessments. The Nassau County Assessment Review Commission has extended the deadline to file administrative tax appeals for the 2026/27 tax year from March 3rd, 2025 to April 1st, 2025.

It has been common in recent years for Nassau County to extend this deadline, however, it remains a hard one. No administrative appeal filings will be accepted after the April 1st deadline, and if a complete filing is not made on or before April 1st, then taxpayers will have to wait until January of 2026 to file an appeal contesting their property's assessment.

Further information about the tax appeal process can be found at the Nassau County Assessment Review Commission's website: Assessment Review Commission | Nassau County, NY – Official Website. It is best however, to consult a property tax attorney with any questions.

Read more about the deadline extension here:

Nassau County extends tax grievance deadline to April 1 – Newsday

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.