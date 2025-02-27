ARTICLE
27 February 2025

Nassau County Property Tax Appeal Deadline Extended From March 3rd, 2025 To April 1st, 2025

FF
Farrell Fritz, P.C.

Contributor

Farrell Fritz, P.C. logo

Farrell Fritz is a full-service regional law firm with approximately 80 attorneys in five offices, dedicated to serving closely-held/privately-owned/family owned businesses, high net worth individuals and families, and nonprofit organizations. Farrell Fritz handles legal matters in the areas of bankruptcy and restructuring; business divorce; commercial litigation; construction; corporate and finance; emerging companies and venture capital; employment law; environmental law; estate litigation; healthcare; land use and zoning; New York State Regulatory and Government Relations; not-for-profit law; real estate; tax planning and controversy; tax certiorari, and trusts and estates.

Explore Firm Details
With each new year brings a new opportunity for Nassau County property owners and tax paying tenants to grieve their property taxes. This year, Nassau County taxpayers have been granted more time to challenge...
United States Tax
Nancy DeBiasi

With each new year brings a new opportunity for Nassau County property owners and tax paying tenants to grieve their property taxes. This year, Nassau County taxpayers have been granted more time to challenge their assessments. The Nassau County Assessment Review Commission has extended the deadline to file administrative tax appeals for the 2026/27 tax year from March 3rd, 2025 to April 1st, 2025.

It has been common in recent years for Nassau County to extend this deadline, however, it remains a hard one. No administrative appeal filings will be accepted after the April 1st deadline, and if a complete filing is not made on or before April 1st, then taxpayers will have to wait until January of 2026 to file an appeal contesting their property's assessment.

Further information about the tax appeal process can be found at the Nassau County Assessment Review Commission's website: Assessment Review Commission | Nassau County, NY – Official Website. It is best however, to consult a property tax attorney with any questions.

Read more about the deadline extension here:

Nassau County extends tax grievance deadline to April 1 – Newsday

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Nancy DeBiasi
Nancy DeBiasi
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More