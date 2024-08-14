As we look towards Fall, cooler weather and the start of football season, another annual event is about to kick off - the opening of the Louisiana Parish Property tax assessment rolls.

This is the time for taxpayers to meet with assessors and discuss the assessment of their moveable (personal) and immovable (real) and present any evidence to support an adjustment. The dates can be found here.

Meeting with the assessor and offering any evidence to support your valuation is a necessary step in the process if a taxpayer wants to challenge the assessment. The link, above, also provides the hearing date for the local Board of Review who hear all initial appeals.

You can find the assessed value of your property on the Louisiana Tax Commission's website.

