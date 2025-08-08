$50 Billion Rural Hospital Fund: Applications Begin In September

Applications for the new $50 billion Rural Health Transformation Fund will begin going out in early September, according to CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz. This significant investment, part of the "One Big Beautiful Bill," aims to stabilize and modernize rural hospitals nationwide amid looming Medicaid cuts.

"This money is designed to help with workforce development, right-sizing the system, and using technology to provide things like telehealth that can change the world," said Oz to CBS News.

The fund will support state-led efforts to strengthen rural care delivery over the next five years. To access funding, states' Rural Health Transformation Plan must be submitted to and be approved by CMS by December 31, 2025. Approved states will receive a base amount, with additional allocations based on rural population size and need.

With the application period just weeks away, now is the time for states and health systems to coordinate and ensure their rural communities are not left behind.

Read more here: https://www.cbsnews.com/news/dr-oz-cms-administrator-rural-hospital-fund-applications-medicaid/

