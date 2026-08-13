Global Data Protection Insights - August 2026

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Staying ahead of data protection developments across multiple jurisdictions is one of the most demanding challenges facing businesses today. Our Global Data Protection Insights newsletter distills the most important regulatory, enforcement, and litigation developments from Australia, Europe, China, the United States, and beyond into one concise, practitioner-authored resource. Whether you are navigating new HIPAA cybersecurity requirements, children's privacy obligations, or cross-border data transfer rules, this newsletter gives you the clarity and context to act with confidence.

IN THIS ISSUE

Industry Focus

Video Game Privacy at an Inflection Point: COPPA 2.0, the Amended COPPA Rule, and the Video Game Industry

Practice Pulse

Sarah Pearce Joins K&L Gates in London

IAPP UK Intensive 2026 Update

Enforcement Updates

Court of Justice of the European Union—Data Protection Caselaw Update (April 2026–July 2026)

CIPA Update

An Australian Financial Services Licensee First: Receiving an Order to Pay AU$2.5 Million for Cybersecurity Failures

Regulatory Updates

New Data Protection Rules for Consumer Credits Creditworthiness Assessments in the European Union

EU Regulatory Short News

Is America Finally Getting a National Data Privacy Law?

UK Data (Use and Access) Act—The First Year

EDPB June 2026 Plenary Session—Introduction of new Data Breach Template

US National Security

Supreme Court's Chatrie Decision Has Broader Implications for Digital Privacy and Corporate Data Governance

Litigation Corner

GDPR Litigation—Germany's Role in Private Enforcement

AI Listens, but Does It Print?: Voiceprint BIPA Claims in the Northern District of Illinois

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.