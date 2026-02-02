Looking Ahead To 2026 Data Privacy Trends And Developments (Video)

For this week's Business in 2026 webinar, Bond cybersecurity and data privacy attorney Mario F. Ayoub reviewed some emerging data privacy compliance trends already on the horizon for the new year. Among the topics he covered:

The expansion of state consumer privacy laws

The importance of keeping privacy policies and other documents updated and in compliance

Federal and states' emphasis on protecting children's and teens' data

AI governance and oversight

An Expected uptick in privacy-based litigation

Emerging threats (i.e., AI, phishing, malware, etc.)

