Looking Ahead To 2026 Data Privacy Trends And Developments (Video)

- within Privacy topic(s)
- in United States
- within Consumer Protection, Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences and Technology topic(s)
- with Senior Company Executives, HR and Inhouse Counsel
For this week's Business in 2026 webinar, Bond cybersecurity and data privacy attorney Mario F. Ayoub reviewed some emerging data privacy compliance trends already on the horizon for the new year. Among the topics he covered:
- The expansion of state consumer privacy laws
- The importance of keeping privacy policies and other documents updated and in compliance
- Federal and states' emphasis on protecting children's and teens' data
- AI governance and oversight
- An Expected uptick in privacy-based litigation
- Emerging threats (i.e., AI, phishing, malware, etc.)
Click here to view the webinar in its entirety, download the presentation slides or to register for upcoming Tuesday presentations.
