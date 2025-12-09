ARTICLE
9 December 2025

Trying To Make Sense Of Health Privacy

W
WilmerHale

Contributor

WilmerHale logo
WilmerHale provides legal representation across a comprehensive range of practice areas critical to the success of its clients. With a staunch commitment to public service, the firm is a leader in pro bono representation. WilmerHale is 1,000 lawyers strong with 12 offices in the United States, Europe and Asia.
Explore Firm Details
On 4 Nov., U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., introduced the Health Information Privacy Reform Act. The bill's goal is to protect "Americans' private health data by expanding health privacy...
United States Privacy
Kirk J. Nahra
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
WilmerHale are most popular:
  • within Environment topic(s)

On 4 Nov., U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., introduced  the Health Information Privacy Reform Act. The bill's goal is to protect "Americans' private health data by expanding health privacy protections to account for new technologies that are not currently required to have privacy protections, such as smartwatches and health apps."

Click here to continue reading . . .

Originally published by IAPP on the 3rd of December, 2025.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Kirk J. Nahra
Kirk J. Nahra
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More