Trying To Make Sense Of Health Privacy

On 4 Nov., U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., introduced the Health Information Privacy Reform Act. The bill's goal is to protect "Americans' private health data by expanding health privacy protections to account for new technologies that are not currently required to have privacy protections, such as smartwatches and health apps."

Originally published by IAPP on the 3rd of December, 2025.

