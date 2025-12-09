Trying To Make Sense Of Health Privacy

WilmerHale are most popular:
- within Environment topic(s)
On 4 Nov., U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., introduced the Health Information Privacy Reform Act. The bill's goal is to protect "Americans' private health data by expanding health privacy protections to account for new technologies that are not currently required to have privacy protections, such as smartwatches and health apps."
Click here to continue reading . . .
Originally published by IAPP on the 3rd of December, 2025.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]