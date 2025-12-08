Robert Braun, Co-Chair of JMBM's Cybersecurity & Privacy Group, recently authored an article in Corporate Counsel, "A New Year's Resolution—Update Your Privacy Policy."

In the article, Braun discusses how the rapid shifts in business models and data use, stepped-up regulatory rulemaking and enforcement, an expanding patchwork of state privacy statutes, and accelerating adoption of artificial intelligence have materially changed what your policy must say and how precisely it must align with your actual practices.

Braun notes that, "sometime over the next month we'll be setting resolutions and goals for 2026. If part of your business includes collecting some personal information—and that includes every business—you should include refreshing your privacy policy. That's always good advice, but for 2026, it is essential."

Read the full article (subscription required): A New Year's Resolution—Update Your Privacy Policy

Originally published by Law.com.

