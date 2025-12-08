ARTICLE
8 December 2025

A New Year's Resolution—Update Your Privacy Policy

JM
Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell LLP

Contributor

Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell LLP logo
Robert Braun, Co-Chair of JMBM's Cybersecurity & Privacy Group, recently authored an article in Corporate Counsel, "A New Year's Resolution—Update Your Privacy Policy."
Robert E. Braun
In the article, Braun discusses how the rapid shifts in business models and data use, stepped-up regulatory rulemaking and enforcement, an expanding patchwork of state privacy statutes, and accelerating adoption of artificial intelligence have materially changed what your policy must say and how precisely it must align with your actual practices.

Braun notes that, "sometime over the next month we'll be setting resolutions and goals for 2026. If part of your business includes collecting some personal information—and that includes every business—you should include refreshing your privacy policy. That's always good advice, but for 2026, it is essential."

Read the full article (subscription required): A New Year's Resolution—Update Your Privacy Policy

Originally published by Law.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

