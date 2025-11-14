ARTICLE
14 November 2025

California Takes Action On Youth Online Safety- FAQs On The Digital Age Assurance Act (Podcast)

California has taken a new approach to protecting minors online. Governor Gavin Newsom just signed the Digital Age Assurance Act, shifting responsibility for age assurance to app...
Alysa Hutnik,Laura Riposo VanDruff,Salim Rashid
California has taken a new approach to protecting minors online. Governor Gavin Newsom just signed the Digital Age Assurance Act, shifting responsibility for age assurance to app developers while leaving verification to self-reported age data at the operating system level. The law—backed by Big Tech and set to take effect in 2027—moves away from the stricter parental consent models in Utah and Texas and creates a new compliance landscape for developers under CCPA and COPPA.

Hosted by Simone Roach. Based on a blog post by Alysa Z. Hutnik, Laura Riposo VanDruff, Alexander I. Schneider, and Salim Rashid.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

