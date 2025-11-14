California Takes Action On Youth Online Safety- FAQs On The Digital Age Assurance Act (Podcast)

self

California has taken a new approach to protecting minors online. Governor Gavin Newsom just signed the Digital Age Assurance Act, shifting responsibility for age assurance to app developers while leaving verification to self-reported age data at the operating system level. The law—backed by Big Tech and set to take effect in 2027—moves away from the stricter parental consent models in Utah and Texas and creates a new compliance landscape for developers under CCPA and COPPA.

Hosted by Simone Roach. Based on a blog post by Alysa Z. Hutnik, Laura Riposo VanDruff, Alexander I. Schneider, and Salim Rashid.

