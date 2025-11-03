ARTICLE
3 November 2025

What's The Price Tag On Privacy? Turning Data Leaks Into Dollar Figures (Podcast)

NERA

Contributor

United States Privacy
Andrew Stivers
Listen Here

Managing Director Andrew Stivers is joined by former White & Case Partner Jaclyn Phillips and Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt Associate Alysha Pannu as they discuss privacy litigation in the podcast episode "What's the Price Tag on Privacy? Turning Data Leaks into Dollar Figures," a part of the ABA Antitrust Law Section's Our Curious Amalgam podcast.

Listen to an insightful discussion on the growth of privacy litigation in the United States and the unique challenges associated with litigating privacy breaches. Dr. Stivers, Ms. Philipps, and Ms. Pannu also explore privacy harms and how they are quantified in the context of litigation.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Andrew Stivers
