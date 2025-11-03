What's The Price Tag On Privacy? Turning Data Leaks Into Dollar Figures (Podcast)

Listen Here

Managing Director Andrew Stivers is joined by former White & Case Partner Jaclyn Phillips and Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt Associate Alysha Pannu as they discuss privacy litigation in the podcast episode "What's the Price Tag on Privacy? Turning Data Leaks into Dollar Figures," a part of the ABA Antitrust Law Section's Our Curious Amalgam podcast.

Listen to an insightful discussion on the growth of privacy litigation in the United States and the unique challenges associated with litigating privacy breaches. Dr. Stivers, Ms. Philipps, and Ms. Pannu also explore privacy harms and how they are quantified in the context of litigation.

