ARTICLE
27 August 2025

Reuters Recently Published Sara Jodka's Article, "Telehealth's GLP-1 Boom: balancing Obesity Care With HIPAA And State Consumer Privacy Laws."

DW
Dickinson Wright PLLC

Contributor

Dickinson Wright PLLC logo
Dickinson Wright is a general practice business law firm with more than 475 attorneys among more than 40 practice areas and 16 industry groups. With 19 offices across the U.S. and in Toronto, we offer clients exceptional quality and client service, value for fees, industry expertise and business acumen.
Explore Firm Details
Reuters recently published Sara Jodka's article, "Telehealth's GLP-1 boom: balancing obesity care with HIPAA and state consumer privacy laws," which discusses privacy and cybersecurity risks associated with GLP-1 telehealth services.
United States Privacy
Sara H. Jodka
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Reuters recently published Sara Jodka's article, "Telehealth's GLP-1 boom: balancing obesity care with HIPAA and state consumer privacy laws," which discusses privacy and cybersecurity risks associated with GLP-1 telehealth services. "The digital channel is attractive to patients as it allows for convenience and secrecy, including no waiting room, discreet shipping. As for providers, they can scale nationally. However, that same frictionless nationwide telehealth model magnifies privacy and cybersecurity risks, " Sara says. To read more, click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Sara H. Jodka
Sara H. Jodka
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More