Reuters recently published Sara Jodka's article, "Telehealth's GLP-1 boom: balancing obesity care with HIPAA and state consumer privacy laws," which discusses privacy and cybersecurity risks associated with GLP-1 telehealth services. "The digital channel is attractive to patients as it allows for convenience and secrecy, including no waiting room, discreet shipping. As for providers, they can scale nationally. However, that same frictionless nationwide telehealth model magnifies privacy and cybersecurity risks, " Sara says. To read more, click here.

