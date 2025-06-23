Oregon Extends Privacy Law To Specifically List Auto Makers

In ongoing tweaks to state privacy laws, Oregon has amended its state privacy law to cover auto manufacturers. Specifically, those that process or control personal information that they get from a person's use of a car. As most are aware, the law requires disclosures when collecting personal information, provision of rights to consumers (including the ability to delete and port personal information), and limits on profiling among other things. While the Oregon law, like most state "comprehensive" laws, includes applicability thresholds, there are no thresholds for this new applicability to car manufacturers. The law is slated to go into effect in September of this year.

Putting It Into Practice: This amendment demonstrates a growing concern by law makers and regulators around data collected in motor vehicles. We anticipate seeing similar developments in coming months.

